Speech to Text for High Tech Solution to Improve School Safety

looking for the gunman. in the wake of the school shooting in parkland, florida, schools around the nation are discussing ways to make things safer for students and staff. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live this morning with one option madison county schools is looking into. good morning will. good morning. when it comes to securing their schools, county superintendent matt massey says nothing is off the table and that includes being the first to try out some new tech. the school system is in the early stages of talks with huntsville-based tech company, dynetics. they are looking at possibly piloting a high tech radar and video monitoring system called "observation school safety is a complex issue as this debate moves forward and you see counter measures put in place, the threats are going to become more more sophisticated. chool officials say they're also exploring the possibility of hiring a professional consultant to examine the safety of their 27 schools. at this point in time, school officials have not said when either measure may come up for a vote in front of the school council. reporting live in huntsville, will robinson-smith, waay 31