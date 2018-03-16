Speech to Text for Drug Bust

31 news. 17 pounds of high grade methamphetamine known as ice-- is off the streets today in colbert county. agents say its the biggest ice bust in the county's history. waay 31's breken terry joins us live from the sheriffs office with what she just learned, breken? the colbert county sheriff tells me they worked with the fbi and multiple other local agencies in an investigation-- finding 17 pounds of high grade methamphetamine also known as ice. these are pictures from the drug bust of the ice-- officials tell me they had been watching a man named christopher carroll-- they pulled him over on march first and found the 17 pounds of ice hidden in his car- the sheriff says carroll went to great lengths to conceal the meth even putting red pepper around it to try and throw off the drug dogs. the ice has an estimated street value of 750,000 dollars. federal agents took carroll into custody and that is why we do not have his mugshot yet- but the sheriff told us he has been charged with trafficking methamphetamin e. just in... an hours long standoff in nashville is now over... and the man behind it -- is now dead. police say matthew mc- ginnis killed his girlfriend on monday... and locked himself in a home today. investigators were called to the home this morning... after receiving a tip. a swat team was called in... but, as officers were pleading with mc-ginnis... he shot himself. the tennessee bureau of investigation is now taking over the case.