Speech to Text for Bomb Threat

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

univeristy and student housing. new details at 5... waay 31 learned businesses near the walmart on madison boulevard... were evacuated for a bomb threat. we just checked before the newscast... and walmart is back open. tonight, waay 31's sydney martin is live there after talking to workers at one business that had to close down for hours.. . employees at the hair salon two doors down from the walmart told me when they tried to come into work..they were told they needed to stay away from the building.. danielle jerralds, works near walmart "i got up here and there was a guy standing in front of dollar tree. that started yelling at me and told me to go back to my car and then there was police parked over there." madison police asked all the businesses in the shopping center to shut down during the threat.. the shopping center was blocked off while the huntsville bomb squad assisted madison police. "you see stuff that happens all over the world and it's just different when you're experiencing it." one of danielle jeralds coworkers told us they had to cancel their morning appointments. tina sanderson, works near walmart "would you wanna be at a place where there is a bomb threat. i wouldn't want to be here. i'd rather be far away from it." but luckily there clients were understanding about the situation. tina sanderson, works near walmart"people are actually coming in now so it's better late than never." however--both coworkers agreed they hope police find out who's responsible. tina sanderson, works near walmart "it's not nothing to play with. you don't play with people's lives. and it's not one lives it's alot of lives." the other businesses in the shopping center were allowed to open about 30 minutes before walmart was given the all the clear. live in huntsville sydney martin waay