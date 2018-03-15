Speech to Text for Black Out Assembly

life in washington on march 24th and another school walk out is scheduled for next month on the anniversary of the columbine shooting. new at 4... in limestone county - a group of high school students hosted a "blackout agains school violence" ceremony - rather than a walk out. waay 31s alyssa martin spent time at the school for the event - and shows us how the students are rembering the 17 lives lost in south florida - and calling for change. cassandra mckinney/ cool 2 be kind sponsor1:21 the blackout against school violence assembly is an alternative to national walk out day. but the message for change in schools was loud and clear. nat pop of chimes the assembly started with a moment of silence and 17 chimes for the lives lost at marjory stonemant douglas high school eaxctly one month ago. students then read all 17 names out loud. nat pop of name reading. the black out against school violence assembly was hosted by cool 2 be kind - an anti bullying club at elkmont high. instead of having a school walk out - student organizers wanted to host an event where their classmates would be together. " getting them all together and in a group, you can really get the message out better." and the message was one of hope for all students. " communication is key to getting these problems solved and getting them brought to light." " we let other kids know they arent the only ones going for things and they have other people to talk to wether its a student or a teacher." cassandra mckinney is a teacher and the cool 2 be kind club sponsor- she says her students took the lead on planning the assembly and learning about the 17 people they paid trubute to. " to see some of my hig schoolers who are very well liked at the school take the initative to be part of the solution, and be kind to each other and see other kids follow suit it makes me hopeful for days to come for our future because there is still hope." reporting in elkmont am waay 31 news