Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Treatment For Enlarged Prostate

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

there are more than three million cases a year in the u-s of enlarged prostate, also known as b-p-h. the condition is very common in men over 60... but now doctors are turning to nature for treatment... jason horvath did not think he would walk again. cg jason horvath in: :04 out: :07 "i literally think i was knocking on death's door step." vo/narration..... jason's enlarged prostate made life miserable. it's a problem that affects millions of men. jason horvath in: :12 out: :20 "i couldn't work. i couldn't function. i laid in bed in pain because i knew i couldn't empty my bladder. i was in dire straits." vo/narration..... but then water . got him back on his feet. florida hospital doctor jared j wallen used the rezum steam vaporization system to remove extra tissue from the prostate. in a 30-minute office treatment. cg jared j wallen, md urologist florida hospital in: :35 out: :53 "the steam is used to treat the tissue to be vaporized or ablated which essentially causes the tissue to die in that very small area near the needle and then over time the body actually reabsorbs the tissue." vo/narration..... graphic: in: :54 out: 1:03 studies show this steam treatment can improve symptoms by 50 percent and it can provide relief for three years. it can also preserve sexual and urinary functions. jaren j wallen, md in: 1:03 out: 1:10 "previous treatments for b-p-h were either an electric cauterize loop which used electrical energy or things like a laser." vo/narration..... but for jason, water did wonders. jason horvath in: 1:14 out: 1:16 "everything fell in line. i was destined to be healed." vo/narration..... healed with one of nature's most basic elements and a little help from science. i'm martie salt reporting doctor wallen says there are some common side effects of the procedure may be related to minor swelling in the prostate. they last a few days up to a