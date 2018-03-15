Speech to Text for What The Tech: Digital Spring Clearing

it's the time of year we think about spring cleaning...which might be a good idea for your electronic and online world. tech guy jamey tucker has some ideas on how to spruce up your digital home. if you're me and everyone else, your phone is filled up with apps you never use, e-mail and text messages you don't need. spring is a good time to get busy getting your online life spick and span. why keep old text messages, they take up space. especially photos and emoji. if you haven't deleted text messages it could take up a gigabyte of storage. so go through them and delete the ones you don't need. while you're at it, go to settings and storage. what's taking up a lot of space that you never use. on an iphone it's all laid out for you. on an android device you'll see it in device maintenance. these are easily removed. you won't find every photo and video in your camera roll. i found this old video from a facetime call. never knew it was there but it was taking up space. by the way on an iphone look at the amount of documents and data an app is using. if facebook for example is using a lot of storage space, delete the app and re-install it which will clear that away. you won't lose anything since it's all in the app. --- speaking of facebook, it's a good time to look at what apps and websites you've given permission to see your facebook information. in settings look for apps. all those icons are websites and apps you've signed up for using your facebook credentials. they have access to your facebook profile, photos, friends. you've probably signed up for some you don't use, or even remember. delete the ones you don't use. it's a good way to protect your privacy. --- after handling all this, then you can start in on your office. that's what the tech? i'm jamey tucker