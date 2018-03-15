Speech to Text for Calhoun Disaster Drill

high. if you happened to see ambulances racing to calhoun community college in decatur- nothing to worry about it was only a drill. but a very realist drill for students in the emergency medical services and nursing programs. they held a mass causality training drill today. the scenario was a plane crash near the schools softball field- with debris seriously hurting people and some even dying. the drill provides a real world learning experience for the students- preparing them for the unthinkable. " i personally work for madison fire so we're right there with the airport, have a lot of planes coming in low over the town all the time, so, im glad we got the opportunity to try this today and get an idea of what we'll have to face in the future." the nursing students also received patients to the mock hospital set up in the health sciences center. local first responders, like hemsi,