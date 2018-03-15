Clear

UNA Renames Building

to the senate for another. the university of north alabama officially renamed a main building on its campus after its first african- american student... the commons building on campus-- is now officially called the "wendell w. gunn university commons building." gunn graduated in 1963 -- and went on to work for the reagan
