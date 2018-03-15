Speech to Text for Mass Casualty Drill at Calhoun Community

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today: several first responders will be swarming calhoun's decatur campus this morning. but rest assured no one will be in actual danger. as waay 31's will robinson-smith explains, this is all part of a mass casualty training for the emergency medical services and nursing students. good morning, will. good morning. starting around 9 o'clock this morning something will be happening here near the ball fields of the south lawn. and i say "something" in a vague sense, because part of the drill for these students and professional responders is to not know exactly what they're walking into. past scenarios for these drills have included things like an active shooter, a bomb threat, a bus crash and a chemical explosion. following whatever mock disaster happens, nursing students will then receive the "patients" from the ems student to be treated in the hospital setup in the health and sciences center. beyond school faculty, calhoun police and security will participate along with local firefighters, ems agencies local police and a crew with medflight. in order to not create confusion with a real incident, the campus will send out notices and signs will be placed around the school to let people know it's just a drill. again, it's expected to begin this morning at 9 o'clock. reporting live on calhoun's decatur campus, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.