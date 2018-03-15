Speech to Text for Toys R Us

middle school students... new information this morning-- after seventy years in businesses ... toys r us announced it's closing or selling all its stores. waay 31's sarah singleterry is digging into the details and is live this morning in huntsville. sarah? that's right the toy retailer is shutting or selling all 735 of its u-s ... according to c-n-n that puts about 31,000 jobs at risk nationwide ... including jobs in at the location here in huntsville ... the company filed for bankruptcy in september ... hoping to get rid of some debt and re-invest in its store ... c-n-n reports that in january ... the company said it was closing 182 of its stores in the u-s ... toys r us is an international company ... with stores in canada, europe, and asia ... c-n-n quotes the company as saying those stores are still strong and viable business ... however ... along with it's u-s closing announcement ... the company also announced it is closing all of its stores in the united kingdom ... there is a chance for some of these stores to be saved ... i'll tell you how and who's making the offer at 5:30 ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news ...