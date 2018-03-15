Clear

Top Golf

Top Golf holding a benefit event

a full refund. happening today-- top golf is holding an event that will benefit a local non-profit organization. since ncaa march madness is starting today--the bracket challenge at top golf will donate 5,000 dollars to the cap and gown project, hudson alpha a-l-s fund and other local charities. the event starts at 4 in the evening and will run to 7 at night. no word on how much the buy in costs.
