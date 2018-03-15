Speech to Text for Officers Carrying Narcan

in the face of a growing problem with opioid abuse, lawrence county is adding a new tool to help save more lives. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live with the new steps the sheriff's office is taking. will? well for some perspective on the problem, the lawrence county emergency medical services tells us five years ago... they used to see maybe three opioid releated overdoes in a month. these days... they're seeing about three on average per week. in the near future, sheriff's deputy cruisers will be outfitted with narcan kits that can be injected in the leg of a patient. right now, greg's ambulance services, which operates in the county has narcan in their ambulances. however they say a sheriff's deputy will typically arrive to a call before they can. and since they say a patient who stops breathing typically has between 8 and 10 minutes to live, time is very precious. the new kits will be paid for by an alabama health department program. deputies will have to go through a training process before they start using narcan.