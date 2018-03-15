Speech to Text for Two Dead After UAB Hospital Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

onto breaking news this morning in birmingham- a gunman opens fire at a hospital- leaving one person dead and another hurt. waay 31s alyssa martin is following this story from our breaking news center with new information we are learning this morning.... we have learned this morning the shooter is dead along with one of the two people he shot at the university of alabama birmingham highlands hospital... police in birmingham say a man walked into the second floor of the hospital and opened fire around 7-15 last night...you are taking a look at scene video we have obtained overnight. we have learned one hospital worker was killed and another injured...the surviror is in stable condition.... we have also confirmed the gunman shot and killed himself... a massive "shelter in place" order was given to u- a-b students, and even people in some nearby businesses. the big question this morning is why- police are asking for patience as they look for answers. " we understand you want answers but please give us the time to find those answers out we're going to do a complete and thorough investigation so we can get closure to the family and inform the family what exactly took place here tonight. our a-b-c station in birmingham reported all scheduled surgeries for the day at highlands are cancelled. so far no names have been released ad we follow this story throughout the morning we'll keep you updated with