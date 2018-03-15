Speech to Text for Flint honored at Madison County after missing signing day

a ton of local athletes take part in the big day... but one of the area's top players...three-star outside linebacker matthew flint from madison county didn't get to take part in it...because his recruiting process was a bit of a roller coaster ride... originally committed to tennessee with plans of enrolling early in january...butch jones was fired...and the new vols coaching staff didn't honor flint's scholarship offer... but as luck would have it...tommy thigpen...the former tennessee coach who had recruited him the whole time...landed a job at north carolina and promptly extended an offer with the heels...and flint jumped at the opportunity... enrolling immediately..and he even took part in the first three spring practices before coming home for spring break to be honored by his friends and family at madison county as he adjusts to life at the next level... "i mean the school's been really hard but we just started spring the week before i left so everything wound up together you know, and i'm starting to love it.and then they actually moved me to mike so it's a different position so i gotta be the quarterback of the defense now." so it's clear with that move to middle linebacker that the heels think he can develop into a leader on that defense...a role his high school coach tells us he should have no problem fitting into... "i think he's going to be a great teammate and i think he'll play.i think he'll play early because of his work ethic and he gets around those guys and i think his level of play will rise to the level of those guys."