Speech to Text for Candlelight vigil

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information.... thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer... and i'm demetria mcclenton... tonight at 10...a grieving family remembers the three year old who was shot and killed in a drive by shooting last week in huntsville. waay 31's charlisa gordon attended the candlelight vigil held in her memory. she's live in huntsville with more. one week ago...livia robinson's life was taken...and tonight just based on the show of support at the vigil it's clear how big of an impact she has had. "when jesus is my portion..." meme mccomb could not hold back her tears after losing her only child. family, friends, community members and huntsville police gathered wednesday night to remember 3 year old livia robinson. "i just had so many plans for this little girl and that was taken away by nonsense." a sentiment shared by all who showed up to the candlelight vigil. her home adorned with pictures, balloons, flowers and teddy bears. one by one people in the crowd shared the memories and well wishes with the family. including 10-year old jamyia brown-bradley. jamyia brown-bradley / friend olivia wasn't in my life partly since she was born in and it was really sad how she got to not live her life. she didn't get to see you in grade school was like 10 friends, having friends but at least she knows you love her the most. the 3 year old was home asleep when three suspects drove by the home and opened fire. the nature of the crime had the community reeling...and now rallying behind the family. timothy cowan / attended the vigil: "we grew up around here man and this year is one of the worst things ever happen in our neighborhood." jamyia brown-bradley / friend "she was a sweet innocent girl. none of this had nothing to do with her." the community thanked huntsville police for their quick work...and officers showed their support with a 6 car motorcade tribute. a memorial fund has been set up in her honor. reporting live charlisa gordon waay 31