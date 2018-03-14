Speech to Text for Decatur SROs

new at 5... waay 31 is learning that one decatur city official wants to make sure all city schools have a school resource officer. waay 31's brittany collins spoke with decatur's city council president - paige bibbee - who explains the proposal she came up with. paige bibbee is proposing that the decaturcity school board and city council come up with a way to split the cost for school resource officers. parents i spoke with say this is a good idea. pkg jameel lewis father of 5-year-old whitney crane mother we were waiting for a go time, to go into delivery. i was watching the news and saw the sandy hooks massacre and i remember talking to my wife about how dangerous the world would be that we're bringing our child into and it's not even safe at kindergarten. jameel lewis's daughter was born the day after the sandy hooks mass shooting...as a father-- he doesn't see a problem with extra school resource officers. if you talk to an sro with a child who's having some issues, i think that helps the chances that the kid will be less likely to do something that'll be less dangerous to themselves or to others. decatur city council president paige bibbee tells me there are currently 8 sro's in the decatur school system...but 17 city schools and 3 alternative schools are without them. she wants to be proactive by ensuring teachers and students are safe...but one parent says it makes her feel good as well. i have two children at decatur high. i see the police car out front and it does give me a little bit of security and i feel like my kids are being protected. knowing that someone's in the school. bibbee is hoping the school board and city council can agree to split the cost until state and federal funding can cover it. right now, it's looking like it might cost a half of a million dollars. though lewis says having more sro's might not prevent school shootings from happening, it could put fear in those who decide to enter a school armed. also someone thinking about doing something might be likely to act if they see how frequently the police are near in the schools and how much of a presence they have. that'll deter a little bit more. look live paige bibbee also tells me she's planning a meeting with the decatur police department, city council and school board so they can come up with a solution for funding and look into the budget. reportingin decatur brittany collins waay 31 news.