Speech to Text for Decatur school buses

program.... new tonight... nearly 70 high school studentsin decatur will not be able to ride the school bus next year if they live within two miles of their school. this comes after the district added more bus routes for middle school students since more students will be attending cedar ridge or austin jr. high... waay 31's meghan dooley spoke to the district about their decision and to local parents about how this could impact their children.... meghan-"the district said they're taking away the high school routes to help with the fact they're going to have more middle school students come the new school year." sot-"over the past several years i've struggled with getting them rides to and from school.." anji atchley has two middle schoolers anda high schooler in decatur city schools and said, while her children don't ride the bus -- she understands the struggle for some parents who rely on the bus to get their children to school.... sot-" i could see how that would be a worry with some parents. on tuesday -- the district decided to no longer provide bus services for families who live within two miles of decatur or austin high school -- right now the limit is only for those who live within a mile... but this won't start until next school year... sot-"just with my own job schedule, sometimes i've literally had to leave work and go pick up kids -- so a bus could help that." district officials told waay 31 the reason for doing this was so they could focus on providing four new routes to cedar ridge and austin junior high.. administratorsalso said there will be no changes in routes for elementary or middle school students... altogether the change will impact 46 students at austin high school and 22 at decatur high... atchley says she might consider having her children ride the bus if they provide those routes in her area... sot-"if they have good bus drivers and aides, i might consider letting them take the bus. if not, i'll be in the same situation." reporting in decatur, meghan dooley, waay 31 news. decatur city schools told us there will be a measure to protect students with potentially dangerous walks... if a high school student lives within a 2 mile radius -- but has to cross a railroad or busy intersection -- the district will make accomodations to