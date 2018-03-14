Speech to Text for Jershenry Moore

waay 31 is pushing for answers-- after a spike in homicides across the city. today, we got the chance to ask the soon to be newest county commissioner about the problem. thanks for joining us -- i'm demetria mcclenton... and i'm dan shaffer.... jes-henry malone brings a unique perspective to the table because he's also a captain with huntsville police. waay 31's sydney martin is live after asking malone about his plans. dan, demetria--jeshe nry malone wouldn't go into detail about his plans for the area but told told me he is focused on public safety, economic growth and public education... jeshenry malone spent the past 20 years protecting the huntsville community.he currently serves as a captain at the west precinct for huntsville police... wednesday, i asked himas a police officer-- what fresh ideas he brings to the madison county commission? he said that's chief mark mcmurray's job. "from the commission side with respect to public safety we just make sure the law enforcement officers within madison county and district 6 have the resources they need to do their job." i specifically asked malone about the 5 homicides in the district he will soon represent after governor kay ivey appointed him last week. and his first priorities. "my first plan is just to listen to what the people in district 6 have to say and prioritize what i'm hearing." when i pressed for more details about the homicides. a person claiming to be helping malone jumped in. you may recognize this man--gary whitley.he's a spokesperson for huntsville utilities.whitley's boss was surprised when i asked why he claimed to be representing malone. "so we're happy to talk about anything directly related to the commission. his role as a commissioner. how he can coordinate between hpd and his role in the commission. but stats directly related to huntsville city you're going to have to address that with them." the interview got cut short after that exchange. but malone's message to his new constituents remains the same. this is just kinda a natural extension to what i've done over the past 20 years. with respect to public safety and public in general. this gives me the opportunity to further that. and gives me the opportunity to participate in some other parts of city growth." malone will fill the district 6 seat for the remainder of harrison's term which expires in 2020. live in madison county sydney martin waay 31