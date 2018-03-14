Speech to Text for Narcan in Law

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information.... tonight at least 9 people are still in the hospital after a deadly bus crash in south alabama.... alabama state troopers said they hope a medical examiner can help invetsigators figure out what went wrong.... aerial photos of the scene don't show any obvious skid marks before the bus ran off the road... the national transportation safety board has 6 investigators working on the case... new information.... paramedics in lawrence county tell waay 31 the new narcan kits the sheriff's office will put in every deputies car will make a big impact on the opioid crisis there... waay 31's kody fisher spent the afternoon finding out just how bad the problem is... after getting some training... narcan will go into every drug task force... and on duty deputy car... narcan is a drug that saves people who are having an overdose... right now... the lawrence county emergency medical services tells waay 31 they see about 3 opioid related overdoses a week... 5 years ago... they used to see maybe 3 in a month... paramedics... and the moulton city police already have narcan... but the sheriff's department is now another line of defense to save a life... paramedics tell waay 31 it will make a big difference... because the sheriff's department typically is the first on the scene of calls... because of the rural nature and size of the county... the narcan kits that will go in deputies cars will be paid for by an alabama health department program... reporting live in lawrence county... kody fisher... waay 31 news....