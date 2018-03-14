Speech to Text for Florence Walk Up

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

students across the nation walking out of school to demand changes in gun laws after the parkland, florida shooting. but some schools in the valley are letting students express themselves differently. tahnks for joining us, i'm demetria mcclendon. and i'm dan shaffer. waay31'sbreken terry shows us what florence students are doing for the victims of the parkland, florida shooting. instead of doing a walk out, florence high school students did a walk up saying nice things to other students but they also wrote letters to the families who lost loved ones in the parkland shooting. 14 empty desks and three empty chairs-- each with a flower, and a picture of the parkland shooting victims. doxie- i know how it feels to lose somebody that you were close to and somebody that you loved. that's why florence high school student taytom doxie wrote each parkland family a letter, carefully placing the notes in envelopes-- hoping it can bring a little peace. doxie- everyone around the world is thinking about you guys and we are tyring to make a stand for you. florence high school students chloe sneed and grace ann bretherick organized the walk up event-- where students and teachers walk up to people and share kind words. sneed- just strike up a conversation with them or say something nice in order to spread positivty and prevent the kind of thing that happened in parkland. schools across the nation are doing a walk up as an alternative to the walk out movement but sneed tells us they also added in the letters to the families and have this monument to the victims- in the hallway. sneed- it hurts my heart because it symbolizes 17 people who shouldn't have lost their lives but did. each student's letter will be mailed to the parkland families. but students tell us they want to keep this kindness going. bretherick- we hope that things like this will catch on and start an trend of compassion. look live tag: school officials tell me some students still participated in the walk out protest but tell me they are proud of their students for expressing their first amendment rights. in flo bt