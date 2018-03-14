Speech to Text for Section HS Safety Summit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be in the car as well. the jackson county school district is looking into new ways to keep students safe in the wake of the florida school shooting. the district held a school safety summit at section high school. waay 31's charlisa gordon identified why school officials and law enforcement want to address safety concerns now. nat pop we have a zero tolerance policy school leaders, law enforcement and the jackson county district attorney are reassuring parents and students that their schools are safe. sot kane pratt / student: i learned that were safe at school even if we go into a lockdown you still should be safe kane pratt is just one of the many students i spoke with after tuesday's school safety summit. in light of recent events.he and other students are understanding more the importance of school safety. sot brooklyn holcomb / 5th grade student because now like we have high tech gear, like you can't get in, all the doors are locked you have to have a buzzer at the front door to get in. sot carter guinn / 4th grade student: the cops that serve for jackson county they done an amazing job helping our school and i really feel safe because we have all these cameras installed. with 18 campuses...and 7,000 students miles and miles apart...plus a mountain in between...jackson county school leaders are counting on technology and real time video monitoring through virtual alabama to keep their schools safe. the security system essentially puts you inside the school...similar to google maps street view...to help school officials and emergency responders eliminate threats. sot kevin dukes / jackson county school superintendent: it takes teamwork. i mean we are spread out. it's 180 miles round-trip from our schools to start at one and come back to another. but we really need to focus on school safety, because that's the topic of the nation right now. superintendent name says they're now looking into possibly getting new doors or more camerasafter receiving a $50k donation for school safety. sot brian hicks / parent: there's a lot of hard work being done and we're trying to come up with solutions to make this better. how can we improve with the limited resources we do have here in jackson county. the school district also hired a second school resource officer earlier this month...after years of not having any until last year. in section charlisa gordon waay 31 news