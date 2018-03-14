Speech to Text for Stephen Hawking Dies

award winning physicist and influential author stephen hawking has died at the age of 76 years old... he's known as one of the best physicist of our time... waay 31s alyssa martin joins us from the breaking news desk with more on hawking's life and legacy... we've learned this morning stephen hawking's family said he died peacefully away at his home in cambridge, england...he will be remembered as a genius who never let his disease stop him. hawking has been comapred to albert einstein and isaac newton.... his best-selling book, 'a brief history of time,' tackles black holes and the big bang theory, subjects he spent his life exploring... while in his 20's hawking was first diagnosed with a-l-s also known as lou gherig's disease... he was asked many times if his disability held him back, he simply said it gave him more time to think... sot stephen hawking: 'i have had als for most of my adult life yet it has not prevented me from having an attractive family and being successful in my work.' hawking also made tv appearances in the simpsons and star treck... he leaves behind three choldren who say their fathers works and legacy will