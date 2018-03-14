News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Tracker
Submit News
Flu Outbreak
National
Video
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Club 31 Deals
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Tracker
Submit News
Flu Outbreak
National
Video
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Club 31 Deals
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Weather Wednesday Morning Update
Weather Wednesday Morning Update
Posted: Wed Mar 14 05:54:57 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Mar 14 05:54:57 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards
Huntsville
Clear
48°
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
50°
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
46°
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
47°
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
48°
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
11 arrested in two separate Boaz busts
Two in custody after Marshall County police chase
Four people charged with robbery in Florence
Police: 1-year-old fatally shot at home in possible accident
Florida prosecutors seeking death penalty in school shooting
Police: Estranged wife shoots man, pistol-whips woman
Local mother reacts to new DUI Legislation
Series of burglaries at Limestone county's storage unit
Man sentenced to 55 years in prison for a wreck which killed six people
Police: Man dies after shooting himself at Sonic on Sparkman
Community Events