Speech to Text for Tigers "hit" in practice with hopes of correcting issues

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the auburn tigers hit the road for san diego this afternoon...and ahead of their first ncaa tournament appearance since 2003...coach pearl didn't pull any punches...callin' it exactly like he see's it... "we're not playing well enough going into this tournament to win right now, we're not." whoa...bruce...so much for a bode of confidence... while that may not be exactly what tigers fans want to hear as they embark for the west coast... they shouldn't worry...he's not throwing in the towel...he's identifying the issue...and he's got a plan to fix it...it just sounds a little like something you'd hear from a football coach... "we're gonna go today.yeah, we're gonna go.we went a little bit yesterday, we're gonna hit today.we gotta hit.we gotta guard 'em because we're not playing well enough going into this tournament to win right now, we're not.and so we have got to get some things established in practice we gotta just take the risk at this point it gets to seven guys." right now the tigers have only eight players in their rotation thanks to injuries...which prompted the move to holding only non-contact practices... and clearly that didn't work because they went 2-and-4 over that time...including an early exit in the s-e-c tournament... so coach pearl hopes this change will help the tigers reset and prepare for their first round matchup against the college of charleston...a team that relies on a methodical...dri ve-heavy offense and an in your face man-to-man defense...