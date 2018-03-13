Speech to Text for DUI Legislation

new at four- alabama lawmakers are hoping to make it more difficult for drunk drivers to get behind the wheel of a vehicle with a new law. senate bill one is making its way through the house right now. waay 31's alyssa martin sat down with a local mom who knows all too well the pain of losing a loved one to a drunk driver... take alyssa stand up: " dez dennis was a vibrant 20 year old...a recent graduate of bob jones high school with a bright future ahead. during a visit home to madison in 2013- his mom received a phone call that would change her life forever." " love, that's all dez was.." dez dennis was a football standout at bob jones. he landed a scholarship to play college football after his high school graduation . " he loved to eat, everyday he would say 'ma, what are you cooking today?' every thursday night before a football game on friday, i cooked for him and the defensive side of the football team." on the night of october 25th 2013 - amy dennis, dezs' mom, received a dreaded phone call...her son and his lifelong best friend were involved in a deadlycar crash. " it hit on my sons side, dez was the passenger and my son died instantly." the man responsible- had a blood alcohol level that was more than two times higher than the legal limit when his car served over the center line on martin road and smashed the car dez was in. he is serving a 20 year jail sentence. " it was a tragedy when he lost him, not just for me, and his sister but for the community of madison and the huntsville area." this year- the alabama senate voted in favor of tougher dui legislation.... if passed by the house of representatives and signed into law by governor ivey- senate bill one will require first time drunk driving offenders who start a diversion program to use an ignition interlock for three months... " if it were 4 years ago, it might have saved my son's life." a similar law passed in 2014... but loopholes in the legislation do not require all dui offenders to get ignition interlocks on their vehicle. if passed and signed into law - senate bill one closes the gaps in the current law. " anything that will save just one life matters because you dont want people to go through what our family has been through." since her son's wreck- amy has joined mothers against drunk driving. she now shares her story through north alabama....hoping to make people think twice before getting behind the wheel after they have a drink.. " he was going to do big things with this life and i feel like he would be proud of what i do as far as speaking with madd, as hard as it is just to try to save a life because that was what my son was about... he as about saving lives and loving people." according to governor ivey's office- senate bill one is waiting final passage in the house then will be sent to the governor. reporting in madison co am waay 31