Speech to Text for Young Sentenced

time as an educator. a colbert county man - found guilty of murdering a tuscumbia teen over an x-box - will be put to death by lethal injection. this is video of benjamin young coming out of the colbert county courthouse after a judge decided to give him the death penalty - based on the jury's recommendation . waay31s breken terry was in court as the judge passed down the death sentence for young... she has the details of the case, breken. look live: the judge told benjamin young may god have mercy on your soul as he upheld the jurys recommendation of the death penalty young told us as he was leaving court in chains he would appeal his conviction. a jury voted 11 to 1 to give benjamin young a death sentence after they found him guilty of capital murder and aggrivated assault for the 2016 shooting death of kijana freeman. tuscumbia police charged five people including young in freeman's murder. police tell waay31 in march 2016 young, peter capote, thomas hubbard, riley hamm and de'vontae bates lured freeman and another teen to spring creek apartments and shot freeman 8 times-- because they thought he had stolen an x- box. prosecutors tell waay31 many factors go into seeking the death penalty in a case. angela hulsey-when someone is sentenced to the ultimate punishment, which is death it's something that weighs on you as a prosecutor, as a human being, weighs on the family, weighs on the court system and the jury as well. freeman's aunt took the stand at young's sentencing talking about the void they still feel in their hearts. look live tag: freemans family did not want to talk on camera- the colbert co das office is seeking the death penalty in capote and hubbards upcoming trials. in