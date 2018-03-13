Speech to Text for School Safety Meeting

waay 31 news" happening now.... the jackson county school district is hosting a safety information meeting at section high school. in the wake of last month's florida shooting... school officials are making every effort to let parents know what they are doing to keep children safe. waay 31's charlisa gordon is live at section high school with more on their added school safety measures. d&d...the meeting is just now getting started. adlib about the crowd size or who's at the event. with tomorrow making one month since the florida school shooting...school safety is on the top of everyone's mind. including this rural school district. with 18 campuses...and 7,000 students miles and miles a part...plus a mountain in between...jackson county school leaders are counting on technology and real time video monitoring through virtual alabama to keep their schools safe. the security system essentially puts you inside the school similar to the google maps street views. giving school officials and emergency responders an inside view of the buildings if there's an active shooter, weather emergency or any criminal activity. the school district also hired a second school resource officer earlier this month...after years of not having any until last year.