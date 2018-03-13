Speech to Text for Student Walkout

happening now... schools across our area are preparing for national student walkout day on wednesday... thanks for joining us -- i'm demetria mcclenton.... and i'm dan shaffer.... this comes on the one-month anniversary of the school shooting that happened in parkland, florida. it's a way for students to remember the 17 people killed when a former student walked into the school and started shooting. waay 31's scottie kay talked with several different school districts to see what their plans are in case a large amount of students walk out of school... "not all of the school districts i talked to are expecting large walkouts on wednesday, but almost every district said they would respect the students who decide to." pkg: sot "they want to feel like they're making a change of some kind. and so i do think it's important that they have a voice to help make that change." one mom of a jackson county student says she learned about national student walkout day on social media.. and she supports it... sot "i think they need a positive way to show that respect because it's a very important event that happened." after the february fourteenth shooting in florida, students across the nation wanted to do something to honor the victims... and school districts are preparing themselves... sot "we have worked with our high school principals, really all principals, to provide alternate activities for students. i mean we certainly respect their right to protest, but we hope to do it in a different manner." sot "i sent an email out to the principals and the assistant principals stating that we would have an assembly and kind of talk about gun safety, threats, and things like that." but that's not all... sot "each school is going to call out the victims' names, the people that lost their lives in parkland, florida. and then they're going to observe a moment of silence." something parents seem to support. sot "i feel very excited to hear that our administration in jackson county is making some kind of way for those students to show that." sk on cam: "officials with guntersville city schools tell me they will also be having assemblies to honor the parkland shooting victims as well... reporting in jackson county, sk,