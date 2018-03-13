Speech to Text for Limestone Co Burglary

the limestone county sheriff's office is investigating a series of burglaries at a limestone county storage unit. waay 31's brittany collins spoke with a victim who says someone stole his trailer just days ago. i'm at mooresville road 72 storage unit...within the past few weeks, there have been 3 burglaries. people are wondering how someone is able to get through the gate to steal items --when you have to have a code in order to get inside. pkg at first, it didn't seem real. it just seemed like a panic because it is miraculous to me that they actually disconnected that heavy trailer from my truck to be able to take it in the first place. torrey downes went to get some lawn care equipment from his trailer on monday...and realized everything was gone. you can see in the gravel where things have been shifted and the trailer was drug over. he was shocked because his trailer is locked to the back of his truck. this is saturday night's surveillance video...downes watched it with with the storage unit's owner--they realized someone stole his trailer saturday night. they had one failed attempt at another lawn care business at their trailer. for whatever reason, it wasn't' working out for them.. they went straight to mine and by passed the other utility trailers out there. downes is a firefighter in athens and spends his free time doing lawn care.now the trailer's gone and so are all the tools he needs for his side job and second income. it provides for my family and a lot of extra curricular activities. it's a blow and about $2,500 worth of equipment...that hasn't been recovered yet. the limestone county sheriff's office sent an alert about the burglaries last night. but downes and several other people are asking their own questions because they say the only way in is with an individual code. they knew exactly what they were looking for and knew there was lawn care equipment inside because they didn't take the time to cut the lock to see what was inside. look live there is a 1,000 dollar reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the offender or the stolen equipment. the owner of the storage unit tells me he's working with his surveillance company to come up with ideas on how to catch the thieves. reporting