Speech to Text for Flooding still an issue

some people in lauderdale county thought their flooding woes were over after the road department cleaned out a culvert... but people who live nearby sent us this video of county road 219 showing the water creeping into their yards.... they tell us flooding is still a problem because a county owned culvert is too small. the county commission tells us they have a new machine that could fix it. waay 31's breken terry shows us what these folks are going through. ook live: residents here along county road 219 in lauderdale county tell me that their flooding woes are continuing and they hope the lauderdale county road department or the commission can do something about it. parrish- it looks like a creek running, it just gushes. louise parrish lives on county road 219- she reached out to waay31 back in february because her yard was nearly underwater-- while we were there the county road department came out and cleaned out a culvert. parrish- they have been out here several times and everytime it rained and cleaned out the culvert and ditch but it doesn't help anything what so ever. shortly after our first story parrish sent us this video of her yard flooding once again. parrish- there is a culvert under the road there. i think if it was a little bit bigger it would fix the problem of this water, because it would have somewhere to go because it has nowhere to go. parrish says she is glad the road department cleans the culvert out but thinks the problem could be solved if the culverty were a little bit bigger-- county commissioner faye parker tells us that could cost thousands and the county road department just ordered a new 30,000 dollar machine to clean culverts out better. he told waay31 he plans to go by the property to see what can be done-- but parrish wants the culvert to be replaced. parrish- it's a safety hazard. look live tag: residents tell me they hope the county commission or road department will hear their concerns and