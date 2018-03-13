Speech to Text for Huntsville Police

new at 5... waay 31 learned the city of huntsville and police are working on a plan to increase patrols in north huntsville. it's one of the city's worst crime areas. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer.... and i'm demetria mcclenton.... waay 31's sydney martin talked with the parent's of one of the 8 murder victims this year. she's live tonight at the huntsville police department..after the parentstold her they're ready to see police clean up the streets. dan, demetria--- the only thing a spokeswoman for the city of huntsville could tell me is the city and police are working on developing a program with huntsville police to clean up the streets.. however--that program is something she told me is a long time coming and they're still working on final details. cleopatra magwood, murder victim's mother "take your town back. take back your control. the people can't do what you don't allow them to do. show them who's boss." cleopatra magwood told me she thinks increased police patrol in north huntsville is long overdue. back in january--her 19 year old son dimitrick mims was murdered at a home in north huntsville... "i wouldn't want no other family to go through what i'm going through.' his death was one of 8 homicides in the first two months of the year. that's compared to a total of 15 homicides in 2016 and 22 last year. right now, huntsville's on pace for about 45 this year! "if we don't stop them...im afraid it's going to get too out of control. " magwood's husband--told me he's tired of all the crime in the area...but doesn't know what's actually needed to stop it. saleem magwood, murder victim's father "they do need to patrol to stop crime because it's getting out of hand. but at the same time it will help for a minute. the crime is actually never going to stop but it will slow it down." and magwood told me she hopes police increases their presence throughout north huntsville to make people think twice before committing a crime. "i think it would be wonderful if they move out into neighborhoods like this. i think it would be wonderful if they watch neighborhoods where crimes have been committed at." the city told me it is still working to determine what areas they would implement increased patrol in.. early this morning, i reached out to councilman devyn keith, who's the city councilman for the area to ask about the plans. his assistant told me he's out of the office until next week. live in