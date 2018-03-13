Speech to Text for Police Chase

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

those types of requests. right now - two men are in the hospital after police say they led them on a chase that started in guntersville and ended in a-rab. police in guntersville-- say they started chasing the men after spotting them in a stolen car. arab police and the marshal county sheriff's office joined in -- when the suspects crossed city lines. waay 31's scottie kay was there to find out what happened after the chase ended. sk on cam: "the owner here at main street produce says he's never seen so many cop cars, but he says he's glad they responded the way they did." pkg: sot "you see a lot of things on the corner like this because it's a bad intersection and all, but this morning was a little different." bernie acerman owns main street produce and sees a lot from inside his business.. but nothing quite like what happened tuesday morning. sot "i was looking out the window and i seen this car go over the curb. and about 15 or 20 cop cars chasing him." but he had no idea why... sot "you just kind of wonder what goes on when it's all that commotion and all." the reason was the end of a chase when a car stolen from georgia crashed into a truck at xxx and xxx in arab. investigators say the end of the chase wasn't the end of the story. they told me both suspects started doing drugs after they crashed inside the stolen investigators also found stolen firearms and other evidence that linked the men to several burglaries in georgia... acerman says he's glad to see the two were taken into custody... sot "we have good cops in arab. and when they get after you, they're going to get you." sk on cam: "and acerman says he's glad to hear there were no injuries, because, he says, it could have been a lot worse. reporting in arab, sk,