Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: A Cure For Cluster Headaches

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some patients say the pain is worse than childbirth! we're talking about cluster headaches. now a little device may provide big relief to the more than 350-thousand people in the u-s who are suffering. heather prattas is a busy, active mom of two young daughters. cg heather prattas suffers from cluster headaches in: :05 out: :08 "i bike and boot camp and paddle board." vo/narration...... but something stopped heather in her tracks: cluster headaches. heather prattas in: :12 out: :17 "they actually call them suicide headaches because you become suicidal during the headache." vo/narration...... doctor teshamae monteith at the university of miami says cluster headache can affect both men and women. it strikes one side of the head and can occur several times a day for months called a cluster bout. cg teshamae monteith, md assistant professor of clinical neurology chief of the headache division uhealth dept. of neurology university of miami health system in: :30 out: :34 "an individual attack can last up to three hours but then it can occur multiple times a day." vo/narration...... because there has been little research into the cause, there are few treatments. heather has been on ten different medications; oxygen was the only thing that worked. heather prattas in: :43 out: :45 "a tank will last me 2 or 3 headaches." vo/narration...... now there may be something better. teshamae monteith, md in: :48 out: :51 "the gammacore is a non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator." vo/narration...... it works by stimulating the vagus nerve and blocking pain signals that cause cluster attacks. teshamae monteith, md in: :57 out: 1:04 "so the idea of stimulating the nerve to disrupt the pain signal is a way of potentially helping patients." vo/narration...... patients can control the level of stimulation. they apply it to the neck for up to two minutes. heather hopes the little device will help. heather prattas in: 1:12 out: 1:15 "that would be a godsend." the majority of patients enrolled in clinical trials reported getting relief within 15 minutes of using the device. it has been approved by the f-d-a for cluster headaches,