Speech to Text for What The Tech: Hackers Hijacking Computers To Mine Bitcoin

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

before you log onto the public wi-fi network at a restaurant or coffee shop, you should know your computer could be used by a stranger who's looking to make a lot of money. it is the latest tactic being used by cyber-criminals. they want to put your computer to work making crypto-currency. our consumer technology reporter jamey tucker tells us how it works, and how to spot if your computer is being used in a crime. you're going to think i'm making this up. someone may be using your computer to make themselves a lot of money. while you're browsing the internet, using facebook, sending an email, in the background and i think this sounds crazy, your computer may be mining for bitcoin. bitcoin's are mined using super-computers like these. it takes days or weeks and lots of