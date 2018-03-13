Clear
Job Fair

Job Fair at Space and Rocket Center

Posted: Tue Mar 13 08:49:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Mar 13 08:49:47 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

the u.s. space & rocket center is holding a job fair to fill multiple positions, including space camp counselors, museum guides, custodians, staff nurses and a gift shop sales associates, among others. applicants should dress in business attire and bring a resume to the job fair, which takes place wednesday, march 14, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the nasa educator resource center on the u.s. space
