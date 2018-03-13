Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Firefighter's Wife Gives Birth

Fallen Firefighter's Wife Gives Birth

Posted: Tue Mar 13 06:37:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Mar 13 06:37:00 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Firefighter's Wife Gives Birth

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is ready to pick up during regular business hours... the wife of lawrenceberg firefighter - jason dickey - who lost his life fighting a fire last month--gave birth to a healthy baby boy. jennifer dickey is the proud mother of kallon knox dickey. kallon weighed in at 8 pounds 6 ounces... according to the staff at maury regional hospital mom and baby
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events