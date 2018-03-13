Speech to Text for Firefighter's Wife Gives Birth

is ready to pick up during regular business hours... the wife of lawrenceberg firefighter - jason dickey - who lost his life fighting a fire last month--gave birth to a healthy baby boy. jennifer dickey is the proud mother of kallon knox dickey. kallon weighed in at 8 pounds 6 ounces... according to the staff at maury regional hospital mom and baby