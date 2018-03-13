Speech to Text for Tanner High School Principal was put on administrative leave

new details tonight on the limestone county principal placed on paid administrative leave. tanner high school principal - louis gordon - off the job as of this afternoon. now - the local naacp chapter is coming to the embattled principal's defense. wait 31's charlisa gordon spent the day in athens talking to i teachers, student, parents and school leaders. dan...within hours of the announcement roughly 100 community members gathered here at this local church. all of them in support of the principal. sot tanner hs student he's motivated students to want to do more, we do more. sot tanner hs student he just makes the day go by better because when he sees me in the hall he always there pushing you to be better. one by one community members stood up and spoke out against the school district's move to put tanner high school principal louis gordon on paid administrative leave...just 9 months after starting the job. sot people were upset about how he talk to the teachers, and how he forced the rules and how he disciplined certain children and didn't discipline other children and so people were upset because his cell of leadership was very different. sot one thing that stood out to me is it said this man may have a difference in leadership but he has broken no rules. the large crowd of parents, teachers and high school students say they're not going to let this go without a fight. sot i want to be seen, i want to be heard, i want to make some noise and i want to let them know that we're not afraid. school leaders say the decision came following multiple complaints about the climate and culture of tanner high school. superintendent tom sisk says the district felt that it was in the best interest of the students. sot superintendent tom sisk/limestone county schools: it's important to us we establish the climate and culture of the community. the hs principal is the second staff member to be placed on administrative leave in the past three weeks. the superintendent confirmed that both matters are related and he's hoping to have the matter resolve quickly. sot we are about to enter testing season, so it's important that we establish a remedy. we don't need any extraneous distractions while our young people are taking their standardized test. dr. sisk say pending their full investigation the appropriate action will be made by the board if any is warranted. for now the current assistant principal will be in charge until further notice. in athens charlisa gordon waay 31 news new