Speeding in Decatur

victims... new tonight at 5... parents of students at eastwood elementary school in decatur are worried about the safety of their children because of cars speeding through the school zone... waay 31's kody fisher is checking out the problem - and finding out what the decatur police department is doing about it... "right now i'm along 26th avenue in decatur... which is right in front of the school... this is one of the streets parents tell waay 31 cars speed on all the time... crystal kuntz/concerned parent "it happens daily. morning and afternoon pickups." crystal kuntz has a 2nd grader at eastwood... and she's fed up with speeders... crystal kuntz/concerned parent "it's irritating. it worries me, because my child is going to eventually want to start walking to school on her own and i'm not going to feel safe to let her walk." kody fisher "to see just how fast driver are going i brought along a radar gun and i'm going to stand behind this tree and wait for drivers to go by. crystal says the decatur police department does come out and run radar like i'm doing, but she says its only a temporary fix." crystal kuntz/concerned parent "once the cops are gone again and they don't see them they're back to speeding through the school zone." kuntz knows police can't sit here every day... which is why she wants a more permanent fix... crystal kuntz/concerned parent "i would like to see speed bumps put up around here. that would make people slow down." the decatur police department recently completed a traffic study of the area... they're analyzing it to see if speed bumps are a possibility... kuntz has tried for nearly a year to get something done about the problem... crystal kuntz/concerned parent "it's finally getting somewhere, but it should not have taken this long and for me to contact so many different people to raise a ruckus about it." kody fisher "the principle of eastwood elementary school says she's aware of the problem and supports any efforts to keep the kids safe, which includes speed bumps. reporting in decatur. kody fisher, waay 31 news."