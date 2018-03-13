Speech to Text for Marshall County Permits

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new tonight... if you live in marshall county and looking to apply for or renew your pistol permit - you're in luck... the marshall county sheriff's office has a new online system to make the process easier. waay 31's scottie kay is live in marshall county tonight where she talked to officials about the perks of the new program.. and asked those who've used it what they think about it... officials here at the marshall county sheriff's office tell me they see a lot of people in either applying or renewing their pistol permits.. and wanted to find a way to make the process more convenient. sot "convenient, user-friendly, it should be something that the public will really enjoy." marshall county sheriff scott walls says their new online pistol permit system, called permitium, was up and running last week and not only saves paper... but time... sot 24 hours a day, seven days a week, which is going to be really handy for folks." and to a lot of people, that's what's most important... sot "it took about ten days the last time. and this time, i applied friday to renew and i got my notification yesterday, so it's a lot quicker." but others say the old way was better... sot "the first time, it was just simply going to the window and just filling out a piece of paper, and then, that day, getting the permit and good to go. it just printed it off and that was it." if you're interested in trying out the new system, officials say all you have to do is go to the marshall county sheriff's office website, click 'pistol permit,' then click 'new' or 'renew' ..you can even prepay online. after you complete the application online, you will have a background check and then you'll be notified by text or email when your permit is ready to pick up during regular businesses hours... but one woman says she wishes she didn't have to leave home at all to get her permit... sot "i wish that it would be mailed to me. having to drive back out here is also a little bit of an inconvenience." however, sheriff walls says he's seen a lot of people use and enjoy the new system.. and only expects more in the future... sot "they're talking about a national permit law that will recognize alabama's permit anywhere in the united states. that's probably going to make permit buying go up."