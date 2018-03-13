Speech to Text for Tanner High Principal on Leave

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

within the last hour and a half -- the principal of tanner high school was put on administrative leave! louis gordon is on leave while limestone county launches an investigation into reports of innappropriate comments... the allegations are from a third party.... waay 31 currently has a crew in limestone county where the superintended is talking to reporters right now.... we're working to learn more and will have