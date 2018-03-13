Clear
Tanner High Principal on Leave

Tanner High Principal Placed on Leave...

Posted: Mon Mar 12 19:08:21 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Mar 12 19:08:21 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

within the last hour and a half -- the principal of tanner high school was put on administrative leave! louis gordon is on leave while limestone county launches an investigation into reports of innappropriate comments... the allegations are from a third party.... waay 31 currently has a crew in limestone county where the superintended is talking to reporters right now.... we're working to learn more and will have
