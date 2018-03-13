Speech to Text for Principal on Paid Leave

we begin tonight with a breaking news update.... the tanner high school principal has been placed on paid administrative leave this afternoon. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer... demetria mcclenton has the night off... waay 31 charlisa gordon is live in limestone county ...right outside of tanner high school...with more details on the school district's decision. dan, i just finished speaking with the limestone county schools superintendent roughly 20 minutes ago about the matter and here's what he had to say. he says after multiple complaints about the climate and culture at tanner high school, the district felt that it was in the best interest of the students to place the principal...louis gordon...on paid administrative leave immediately. superintendent tom sisk said that this is standard practice to put employees on paid administrative leave and it's not in anyway a indication of guilt. the principal has been with the school for less than a year. he says pending their full investigation the appropriate action will be made by the board if any is warranted. this is the second staff member at tanner high school to be placed on administrative leave in the past three weeks. the superintendent confirmed that both matters are related. for now the current assistant principal will be in charge until further notice. reporting live in athens charlisa gordon waay 31 news