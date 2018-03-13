Speech to Text for Mo Brooks on Steel Tariff

new at 5... congressman mo brooks was in huntsville today.... people from the tennessee valley were given the opportunity to ask him questions... one question he was asked - how president trump's aluminum and steel tariff's will effect people here in alabama. waay 31's sydney martin is live tonight in huntsville... sydney - the congressman didn't have a clear answer on the topic... dan--the congressman simply said he didn't have an opinion yet... he did say aluminum and steel are both necessary for national security...becau se they are used in the production of weapons... in his answer, congressman brooks directly brought up one person that would win from the tariff.. nucor steel in decatur... he discussed how the tariff could help the company add employees and grow. he also discussed how another big industry in alabama could be hurt by it. the real concern..and i don't know how this is going to play out i don't know if anyone does. is if the people that are the target of the tariffs start engaging in retaliatory tactics. and they start imposing tariffs on american made products..particularly in respect to the state of alabama agriculture." the tariff on imported steel is 25 percent and 10 percent on aluminum. president trump said he is talking with mexico and canada about their concerns and how they could possibly be excluded from it. that tariff is supposed to go into effect on march 23 according to the white house. live in huntsville sydney martin waay 31 news.