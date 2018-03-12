Speech to Text for Bond Revoked for Cow Abuser

report on waay 31 news at 6.... and this breaking news just into the waay 31 news room... a lauderdale county man accused of starving his cows will stay in jail-- after a judge just revoked his bond less than 24 hours after it was set. waay 31's breken terry joins us live from the lauderdale county courthouse where a bond hearing for david coffman just ended. david coffman was arrested saturday for violating the bond agreement his attorney and the district attorney agreeded too-- on friday--- investigators say coffman went to the property on county road 95 where his cows were at-- which violated his bond agreement and deputies found him with a gun in his truck-- without no permit. here is coffman being lead into court today-- he told deputies the reason he was on the property was to feed the cows-- officials tell me in total they found 42 dead cows on property coffman was leasing along county road 95 near the anderson community. coffman faces hundreds of animal cruelty charges. as part of his bond agreement, he is not allowed to own cattle in lauderdale county and must stay away from the cows-- he will maintain ownership of the cows through his uncle-- but his latest arrest means he will sit in jail for sometime. coffman's attorney's can file a motion to have a new bond hearing but right now he's being held without bond. live in flo bt waay31.