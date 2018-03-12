Speech to Text for LawCall: Flood Insurance

can always send your questions to lawcall@waaytv.com. getting us started tonight we've got will league from siniard, timberlake & league. good to have you here tonight. >> will league: thank you so much, sharon. >> sharon doviet: it's been raining so much. flood damage, talk to us about how flood insurance works, and if everything is covered on my homeowners insurance. >> will league: a couple years ago we had a big flood in huntsville, northern alabama and most folks called their insurance company, was it covered, usually not. it does not usually cover storm damage, rain, things like that, you have to get an additional rider for that. in some cases, say it hits your pipes and some of the water came from within and you had a leak there, oftentimes that is covered under your policy. if you're in a flood zone, they're redrawing those all the time, talk to your insurance carrier to see if you're coverage and see if the risks, benefits, depending on how much the coverage is going to be.