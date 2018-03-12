Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning - Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Morning Fire At Apartment Complex

An early morning fire damages a storage shed at a Huntsville apartment complex

Posted: Mon Mar 12 05:17:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Mar 12 05:17:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events