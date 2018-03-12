News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Tracker
Submit News
Flu Outbreak
National
Video
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Club 31 Deals
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Tracker
Submit News
Flu Outbreak
National
Video
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Club 31 Deals
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning - Wind Advisory
View Alerts
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Morning Fire At Apartment Complex
An early morning fire damages a storage shed at a Huntsville apartment complex
Posted: Mon Mar 12 05:17:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Mar 12 05:17:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
51°
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
53°
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
46°
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
51°
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
50°
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Showers and flurries are likely tonight
Decatur women charged with heroin trafficking
Billboard in Athens addresses alleged sexual assault by local massage therapist
Accused cow abuser back in jail for violating bond
Dog poisoned in Lexington; possible other pets being poisoned in Lauderdale County
Alabama man wins national golf competition
Woman charged with using drugs while pregnant
Sheriff: Inmate kills himself in Marshall County jail
Teen killed, woman hurt when package explodes at Texas home
Man charged with trying to lure kids to his car in Franklin Co.
Community Events