Speech to Text for Springing Forward Could Put Less Spring in Your Step

on hold.... new details... this weekend will mark the 100th anniversary of springing our clocks forward. but instead of celebrating, many of us will be adjusting our body clocks. and it can have some negative affects on your health! its that time of year again.. tims to spring forward and change you clock. on sunday at 2 am, the time will advance instantly . but it will take longer for our body clocks to adjust. losing one hour may not seem like much, but that small change can be a big deal for your health. according to the centers for disease control and prevention, many people aren't getting enough sleep to begin with. so, the additional sleep shortage can lead to deadly consequences. the monday after the time shift is linked to an increase in tragic car accidents. that's according to a stanford university study which looked at two decades of data. also, adults who miss out on even one hour of sleep a day are more likely to report health problems like diabetes, depression, and heart disease. that's compared to those who get 7 or 8 hours of sleep. experts suggest you use the time change to reset your sleep habits to make sure you get enough rest. daylight saving time began in the u-s back in 1918. and 100 years later,