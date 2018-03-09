Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Recovering From Liz Frank Injuries

a lisfranc injury or fracture is named after the french doctor who first described it in the 1800's. these days, lisfranc is more common among athletes who are up on their toes like soccer players, gymnasts, and dancers. waay 31 shows you how orthopedic specialists are working to keep athletes in the game. noise from field vo/narration..... sixteen year old lindsey buczkowski is at home on the soccer field. she's played since she could walk and she's had her share of bumps and bruises. but during a big game last october, lindsey crashed into two of her opponents; one of them stepped on her lower leg. cg lindsey buczkowski soccer player in: :17 out: :25 "so my foot stayed in place but my big toe was going in the direction with the rest of my body, and it tore the ligaments in the middle of my foot." cg diana buczkowski lindsey's mom in: :25 out: :33 "by the time we got over to the side our athletic trainer came over to us and said i think it's pretty bad." vo/narration..... lindsey's foot swelled. orthopedic specialists diagnosed a lisfranc injury. cg macalus hogan, md orthopedic specialist, university of pittsburgh medical center in: :38 out: :43 "anyone who is doing a lot of high impact running and jumping, there is a potential risk there." vo/narration..... doctor macalus hogan inserted a metal plate and five screws to support lindsey's foot while the ligaments healed. in many cases, the hardware stays in the foot, ending an athlete's career. diana buczkowski in: :54 out: :58 "it had been her life." vo/narration..... in some cases, specialists are now opting to remove the plates and screws. lindsey jumped at the chance to play again. macalus hogan, md in: 1:05 out: 1:09 "she was young, athletic. very strong, the chances of her returning were higher." vo/narration..... five months after her injury, doctors removed the hardware. lindsey swam, exercised and trained at least two hours a day for another five months to strengthen her damaged foot. in august, she was cleared to play with no restrictions. macalus hogan, md in: 1:24 out: 1:30 "she's doing great. i hear more about how well she's doing than i even see her, so that's a positive." diana buczkowski in: 1:30 out: 1:33 "it's exciting though. i'm thrilled to be watching her again."