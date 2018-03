Speech to Text for What The Tech: Gadgets That Save Photos

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's a problem that's happened to nearly all of us. you go to take a photo with your smartphone and get a warning that there's no more room. then you have a decision to make: which photos are you willing to delete. our tech guyjamey tucker found a solution