Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Toys R Us closing

Toys R Us closing...

Posted: Fri Mar 09 08:23:43 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Mar 09 08:23:43 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Toys R Us closing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to extend credit. toys r us might liquidate all their stores, this is according to bloomberg news which spoke to people familiar with the situation. we could know for certain as soon as monday. the company recently announced the closure of 180 more stores nationwide, but still hasn't been able to find a buyer for the chain...nor
Huntsville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events