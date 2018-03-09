Speech to Text for Trump and Kim meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dollars. new details this morning on president trump's planned meeting with north koreas leader- kim jong un... in a stunning turn of events, north korea's dictator has offered to suspend nuclear missile tests and invited president trump to meet. south korea's national security advisor delivered the message from kim jong un to president trump thursday. catching many off guard... trump delivered the news by popping his head into the white house briefing room earlier to tease that a major announcement was coming from